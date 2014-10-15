Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:46 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Pair Arrested in Stabbing of Santa Maria Man

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 15, 2014 | 7:49 a.m.

Autumn Pommier

Two people were arrested Tuesday night after they allegedly threatened and stabbed a 27-year-old man during an altercation, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Autumn Pommier, 27, and Ruben Cruz Ortiz, 30, both of Santa Maria, were arrested in connection with the stabbing of Angel Valdez, said Lt. Mark Norling.

Officers were called out to the 900 block of West Cook Street at about 7:30 p.m., and found Valdez with a single, non-life-threatening stab wound to his lower body, Norling said.

"The investigation revealed the victim was involved in an argument with the suspects, when it escalated into a physical altercation between the male suspect and the victim," Norling said. "During that time, the female suspect approached and stabbed the victim. She then held the knife to the victim and threatened to stab him again."

Ruben Cruz Ortiz

The suspects fled the scene, Norling said, but were located a short distance away, and were taken into custody without incident.

Both were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and making terrorist threats, he said.

