Pair Jailed After Allegedly Burglarizing Carpinteria Marijuana Farm

Two people are facing burglary and other charges after allegedly breaking into a Carpinteria Valley marijuana farm, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9 a.m. Tuesday to an orchard on the 5100 block of Foothill Road on a report of trespassing and vandalism, said Sgt. Brad Welch.

“While on scene, deputies found that it appeared the suspects had actually accessed the orchard to cut a hole into the fence of a bordering property,” Welch said. “Deputies found that the suspects had used the hole to access and burglarize that property which was found to be a marijuana farm. The farm owner was contacted and confirmed the burglary and provided a list of stolen items.”

Investigation led to a motel on the 4200 block of Via Real in Carpinteria, where deputies contacted Patrick Carty, 48, of Ventura and Courtney Wallace, 30, of San Diego, Welch said.

“The two were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, and were subsequently arrested,” Welch said. “A further search of their possessions and vehicle yielded over 50 pounds of marijuana and marijuana plants, burglary tools and other items identified as belonging to the burglary victim’s farm.”

The stolen items were seized and later returned to the farm owner.

Carty and Wallace were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, vandalism, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy, Welch said.

Both remained in custody Wednesday night in lieu of $20,000 bail each.

