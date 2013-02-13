Pair Jailed in Spree of Graffiti, Thefts in Santa Barbara

Two men are facing a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges related to a spree of graffiti vandalism and thefts in a North Side neighborhood, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Mark Todd Euglow, 18, of Santa Barbara and Jacob Tyler Kelliher, 18, of Garden Grove but originally from Santa Barbara were arrested Tuesday at a home on the 300 block of Apple Grove Lane, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The two are suspected in graffiti vandalism to public and private property that occurred on Calle Real, Hope Avenue, Hitchcock Way, and Peach Grove Lane, Harwood said.

“Investigation revealed that Euglow had committed these crimes after having been released from Santa Barbara County Jail on his own recognizance following a Dec, 17, 2012, felony arrest by SBPD personnel for burglary and approximately 26 acts of graffiti vandalism,” Harwood said.

“The arrests came after Detective Gary Siegel received information from a North Side resident that Euglow might once again be actively tagging in the area,” Harwood said. “The resident was familiar with Euglow’s history and had noticed that recent graffiti vandalisms bore a striking resemblance to those previously attributed to Euglow.”

Siegel and his partner, Detective Ben Ahrens, developed enough evidence to obtain a warrant for Euglow’s arrest, Harwood said.

Other police personnel served a search warrant on Euglow’s residence, and found several cans of spray paint, markers, spray can nozzles, and a paint mask hidden in Euglow’s clothes hamper, Harwood said.

They also found a laptop computer, an iPhone, cash, and stereo headphones that had been stolen recently from unlocked vehicles, Harwood said.

Euglow and Kelliher were both arrested at the home.

Euglow was booked into County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, committing a felony while released on bail or own recognizance, and grand theft. He also was booked for misdemeanor possession of vandalism tools and petty theft. His bail was set at $45,000.

Kelliher was booked on suspicion of felony grand theft, and misdemeanor possession of vandalism tools and petty theft. His bail was set at $20,000.

