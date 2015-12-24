Pair Of Late-Night Armed Robberies Reported in Lompoc

Advice

Lompoc police are investigating a pair of armed robberies that occurred late Wednesday night at a liquor store and a gas station.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers were alerted to an armed robbery that had occurred at Highway 1 Liquor Store, 618 North H St.

“Officers arrived on the scene and canvassed the area looking for the suspect; however the suspect was not located,” Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

As officers were still investigating the first incident, another armed robbery occurred at Lou’s Chevron, 1100 E. Ocean Ave., by a suspect matching the description from the first incident, Morgan said.

The suspect was described as an adult male with a dark complexion, wearing a black mask, a black jacket and gloves, police said.

The man reportedly was between 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and had a medium build.

The weapon used in the robberies was a small-caliber, black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lompoc Police Department detectives at 80.875.8159.

