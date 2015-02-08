Father, Son Rescued After Leaping Into Water From Surf Beach Railroad Trestle

Fire crews using ropes help pair back to safety; no injuries were reported

Two people were rescued Sunday afternoon after leaping from a railroad trestle into the water at Surf Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The pair, a father and son, jumped about 20 feet to the Santa Ynez River below, then discovered they needed help to get back to shore, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Emergency crews from the county, the City of Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base responded shortly after 4:30 p.m., and were able to use ropes from shore to help the pair back to safety, he said.

No injuries were reported.

The names and ages of the pair were not released.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.