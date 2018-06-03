Paisley Moralez of Santa Barbara Selected as Resident Assistant at Northern Arizona University

Santa Barbara resident Paisley Moralez has been selected as a resident assistant for the 2013-14 academic year at Northern Arizona University's residential campus.

Resident assistants (RAs) are students who live and work as a peers and resources for residential students at Northern Arizona University.

RAs are carefully chosen each year to help other students foster academic success, connect to the NAU community, create welcoming living communities, ensure health and safety, and encourage involvement on campus.

Housing and Residence Life is dedicated to provide welcoming vibrant communities that foster personal growth and enhance the student experience for more than 7,400 students living in 21 residence halls. Residents benefit from a supportive living environment centered on student transition, engaged learning opportunities, access to resources and relationship development.

