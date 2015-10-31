Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:07 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Unforeseen Renovations Keep Palazzio Restaurant Closed Indefinitely

Facing $250,000 in repairs for apparent water damage, downtown Santa Barbara eatery staying dark at least through Christmas

Palazzio — and its popular patio — at 1026 State St. in Santa Barbara has been closed for a month for a renovation job that turned out to be bigger than anyone saw coming.
Palazzio — and its popular patio — at 1026 State St. in Santa Barbara has been closed for a month for a renovation job that turned out to be bigger than anyone saw coming. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 31, 2015 | 9:30 p.m.

Ken Boxer’s cell phone has been ringing nonstop during the past month. And because he never knows if the call is coming to his personal number or for the Italian restaurant he’s operated the past 17 years in Santa Barbara, he always answers as “Palazzio.”

That’s because all calls to his restaurant at 1026 State St. have forwarded to his cell phone since Palazzio closed a month ago for what was supposed to be routine renovation.

“Right now there’s not a hammer or screwdriver or anything happening,” Boxer told Noozhawk last week.

Work came to a halt late last month when the company Boxer hired to redo the restaurant’s kitchen floor — something he has done every few years — ran into some water issues affecting the foundation.

Crews noticed water damage underneath the flooring, a problem that likely didn’t develop overnight.

But after putting $20,000 into the mess of tearing out the floor, Boxer said the problem that was uncovered will cost about another $250,000 to fix.

So begins his efforts to figure out who will pay for repairs — Boxer, who leases the property, his landlord or an insurance company.

“We’re all trying to figure out how we can get this all taken care of,” he said. “We’re not settled yet as to who’s responsible. It’s just a slow, slow process.”

Meanwhile, Boxer has been forced to turn away holiday parties, catering gigs and more business than he’d like to calculate.

Palazzio has called State Street home since 1998, then as Boxer’s second restaurant. He closed his Montecito location two years later.

“It’s sad,” he said. “It breaks my heart to be closed. All of my employees have found other work. Consequently, when we reopen, many of them won’t even be able to return back.”

Boxer wants to reopen as quickly as possible, guessing that if work began right now, Palazzio could catch the New Year’s crowd two months away.

He’s hired lawyers to help sort out everything and doesn’t want to discuss what a Plan B would look like.

“That’s not an option,” Boxer said of not reopening at his current address. “Right now the plan is to reopen as soon as we can in the current location. That’s our No. 1 goal. That’s what we’re directing all the energy to.

“It makes no sense to be closed. Everybody loses.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 