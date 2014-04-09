Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:14 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Paleo Expert Mikki Reilly to Discuss Fitness Program in SBCC Lecture

By | April 9, 2014 | 3:13 p.m.

Join local fitness trainer and Paleo nutrition expert Mikki Reilly as she discusses Your Primal Body, a guide to the Paleo lifestyle, through the Continuing Ed program at SBCC.

Mikki Reilly
Mikki Reilly

Learn how to transform your body by eating an anti-inflammatory Primal diet, kick up your metabolism to burn fat, restore your muscles to pain-free movement and begin a complete transformation to fitness and health.

The lecture will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 2 in the Tannahill Auditorium on the Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St.

As owner of Fitness Transform Studio, located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, Reilly devotes her time to transforming her clients’ bodies by implementing the program she wrote about in her recently published book, Your Primal Body: The Paleo Way to Living Lean, Fit and Healthy at Any Age.

Reilly encourages health and fitness by imitating the activity patterns and nutritional habits of our Paleolithic ancestors. Her method is based on the latest research about the human genome and what evolution proves is best for health and fitness.

“The Paleo diet pushes for a return to the ‘right way’ of living, and few of us are doing it as well as Santa Barbaran Mikki Reilly,” Santa Barbara Magazine says.

Reilly has been teaching people about fitness for 20 years. She is a Russian Kettlebell certified instructor and has competed in NPC’s Excalibur and Iron Maiden Body Building Championships. She earned the Masters of Fitness Sciences from the International Sports Sciences Association, the Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist from the National Strength and Conditioning Association and she received a degree in communication and exercise and health science from UC Santa Barbara.

Come and engage in a spirited discussion of the Paleo diet and exercise phenomenon allowing individuals to turn back the clock while regaining mobility, weight loss and a renewed sense of self-esteem.

Click here to register. The course number is 608700, and the class fee is $10.

In addition to the introductory lecture, there will be a three-part Primal Movement class called Making Sense of a Paleo Lifestyle, also at SBCC, beginning May 21. Reilly will teach the classic Primal movement and exercise patterns that are used to transform your body into a lean, fit and pain-free state. The course number is 608703.

For more information, call 805.680.9506 or visit FitnessTransform.com.

