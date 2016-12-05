Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:33 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Tamara Ivanova Joins Palius + OʼKelley CPAs; Annika Jensen Promoted; Kassandra Camacho Marks 1 Year

By Palius + OʼKelley | December 5, 2016 | 11:07 a.m.
Tamara Ivanova
Tamara Ivanova

Palius + OʼKelley CPAs Inc., a Santa Barbara-based business-only CPA firm, is pleased to announce the addition of business tax accountant Tamara Ivanova to its growing team. In addition, Annika Jensen recently has been elevated to the position of tax supervisor, and accountant Kassandra Camacho recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with the firm.

Ivanova has more than six years of progressive corporate tax experience.

Her experience includes a variety of international and domestic tax matters, including corporate tax compliance, research, tax accounting, indirect taxation as well as oversight of multistate tax audits. Fields served include high-tech, manufacturing and a variety of others.

She graduated from California State University-Northridge in 2009 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. She recently passed the CPA exam and is licensed with the California Board of Accountancy.

Jensen joined the Palius + O’Kelley team in 2013.

Annika Jensen
Annika Jensen

With more than 10 years of experience, Jensen's exceptional understanding of accounting systems, QuickBooks, tax planning and tax audit representation provides a skill-set and depth of knowledge that allows her to be pro-active and think outside of the box with her clients.

She was born and raised in Santa Maria and moved to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB, where she graduated with a degree in business economics with an emphasis in accounting.

In her position, Camacho assists with bookkeeping, tax preparation and tax planning for all types of business entities, individuals and trusts.

Kassandra Camacho
Kassandra Camacho

She is originally from Palm Springs but was happy to make her home in Santa Barbara after graduating from UCSB with a degree in economics with an emphasis in accounting and a minor in mathematics.

Palius + OʼKelley is headed by Maeda Palius, Michael O'Kelley and Jason Janzen. In addition to the traditional CPA firm offerings, such as tax preparation, tax planning and financial statements, they also offer consulting in the areas of profitability enhancement, business strategy, exit and succession planning and business valuations.

