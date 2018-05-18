Palm Desert Fires 11-under 344 in CIF Boys Golf Finals; San Marcos High’s Aryeh Keating Shoots 81

Golf

Palm Desert turned in a blazing round of 11-under 344 to win the CIF-Southern Section Boys Golf Team Finals on Thursday at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course.

The Aztecs had all five scorers shoot between 67 and 72.

Chris Wardup, a freshman, led Palm Desert with a 4-under 67 and won a three-way scorecard playoff.

Alex Pak of San Clemente took second at 67 and Charlie Reiter of Palm Desert was third, also shooting 67.

Aryeh Keating of San Marcos High shot an 81 and didn't qualify for the CIF-SCGA Regional.

Mason Teron of Buena advanced to the CIF-SCGA tourney with a 74. The individual cut line came at 76.

Palm Desert averaged 68.8 in its amazing round of 344 and won the team title by 20 strokes over Servite (364).

Oaks Christian was third at 367 and Woodbridge placed fourth at 373.