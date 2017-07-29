Palmer Jackson Jr. to Chair Granada Theatre Board

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA), which owns and operates the Granada Theatre, has named Palmer G. Jackson Jr. as the new chairman of its Board of Directors.

A life-long musician, Jackson is passionate about the performing arts and can be seen playing around town with his band, The Doublewide Kings.

He has wide experience at several of the region’s nonprofits bringing a level of expertise to his new board position.

Jackson is a fourth-generation Santa Barbara native, and a graduate of Yale University and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. He spent most of his business career leading marketing teams in Santa Barbara high tech companies.

Jackson previously served as chairman of the board of the Lobero Theatre and of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

He currently serves as a trustee at Cate School, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History where he chairs the museum’s centennial campaign.

The 2017-18 SBCPA Board of Directors includes:

Timothy Fisher, vice chair; Roberta Griffin, treasurer; Mary Tonetti Dorra, secretary; and Scott Brittingham, Dan Burnham, Richard T. Caleel, Sarah Schlinger Chrisman, Hal Conklin, Jon DuPrau, Brooks Firestone, Ralph T. Iannelli, Blake Jones, Patrick M. Nesbitt, Eric G. Phillips, Gerry Rubin, Leanne Schlinger, Carol Wilburn and Merryl Snow Zegar.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts or The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup,, 899-3000 or [email protected], or visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.