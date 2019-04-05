Paloma Arnold Named SBCC 2019 Administrator of Year

Paloma Arnold has been recognized as the Outstanding Administrator of the Year 2019 by the SBCC Advancing Leadership Association. The award was announced at the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees meeting March 28.

Arnold is the director of Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) at City College.

The primary purpose of this award is to honor colleagues who demonstrate excellence in their administrative role at SBCC and who are exemplary role models for all administrators and employees.

The EOPS team that nominated Paloma praised her “holistic leadership style,” her “open-door policy” and her “excellent leadership skills and strong commitment to student success.”

“I am extremely honored and grateful to receive the Administrator of the Year award," Arnold said. "To be recognized by the EOPS staff and my colleagues is very meaningful.

"I feel so fortunate to be a part of the EOPS team at SBCC and believe that this is a recognition of the important work that we do to serve our students.”

In addition to her service to SBCC, Arnold's contributions to the larger community include involvement with the Re-entry Steering Committee through the Santa Barbara County Probation Office and South Coast Task Force for Youth Safety (formerly Gang Task Force); Cottage Hospital Community Health Advisory Committee; and serving as co-chair of the Strategic Plan for Marymount of Santa Barbara Board of Trustees.

Paloma holds a BA from UCLA and MA from Antioch University. She started at SBCC as an hourly worker in the financial aid office in 2000 and was hired permanently in 2001. Her nomination concluded with this observation from the EOPS team:

“Overall, Paloma’s contagious optimism coupled with her rolled-up-sleeve determination has always made her an effective and formidable colleague and now administrator. We are truly inspired by her.”

Honorable mentions for the award include Paul Bishop, vice president of information technology; Nicole Hubert, student finance manager; and Tracy Janecek, payroll manager.

The Administrator of the Year is voted on by members of SBCC's Advancing Leadership Association and sponsored in partnership with the Santa Barbara City College Foundation.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.