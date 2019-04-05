Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Friday, April 5 , 2019, 4:00 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Paloma Arnold Named SBCC 2019 Administrator of Year

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | April 5, 2019 | 3:43 p.m.

Paloma Arnold has been recognized as the Outstanding Administrator of the Year 2019 by the SBCC Advancing Leadership Association. The award was announced at the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees meeting March 28.

Arnold is the director of Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) at City College.

The primary purpose of this award is to honor colleagues who demonstrate excellence in their administrative role at SBCC and who are exemplary role models for all administrators and employees.

The EOPS team that nominated Paloma praised her “holistic leadership style,” her “open-door policy” and her “excellent leadership skills and strong commitment to student success.”

“I am extremely honored and grateful to receive the Administrator of the Year award," Arnold said. "To be recognized by the EOPS staff and my colleagues is very meaningful.

"I feel so fortunate to be a part of the EOPS team at SBCC and believe that this is a recognition of the important work that we do to serve our students.”

In addition to her service to SBCC, Arnold's contributions to the larger community include involvement with the Re-entry Steering Committee through the Santa Barbara County Probation Office and South Coast Task Force for Youth Safety (formerly Gang Task Force); Cottage Hospital Community Health Advisory Committee; and serving as co-chair of the Strategic Plan for Marymount of Santa Barbara Board of Trustees.

Paloma holds a BA from UCLA and MA from Antioch University. She started at SBCC as an hourly worker in the financial aid office in 2000 and was hired permanently in 2001. Her nomination concluded with this observation from the EOPS team:

“Overall, Paloma’s contagious optimism coupled with her rolled-up-sleeve determination has always made her an effective and formidable colleague and now administrator. We are truly inspired by her.”

Honorable mentions for the award include Paul Bishop, vice president of information technology; Nicole Hubert, student finance manager; and Tracy Janecek, payroll manager.

The Administrator of the Year is voted on by members of SBCC's Advancing Leadership Association and sponsored in partnership with the Santa Barbara City College Foundation.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction and I maintain relationships for many years."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 