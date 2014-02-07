Paloma Restaurant & Tequila Bar Hosting Chamber’s Business After-Hours Event
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | February 7, 2014 | 9:08 a.m.
Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for the February Business After-Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the new Paloma Restaurant & Tequila Bar, 5764 Calle Real in Goleta.
Enjoy a glass of wine or a margarita and an evening of great networking while exploring one of the hottest restaurants in town.
The cost is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.
For more information, contact Shelby Sim at [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x5.
