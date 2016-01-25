Pam Fisher Joins Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health

Pam Fisher, Psy.D., has been appointed deputy director of behavioral health with the Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services (ADMHS).

As deputy director, Fisher will work closely with contracted clinical services, system transformation, integrated care and special projects beginning Feb. 16, 2016.

“Dr. Fisher’s experience with state and county behavioral health organizations and operations will be an asset to the department as we continue to improve service and document performance outcomes,” notes ADMHS Director Alice Gleghorn, Ph.D.

Fisher earned a bachelor's in psychology at California State University, Northridge and a Psy.D. in clinical psychology at the California School of Professional Psychology.

Fisher joins ADMHS with an extensive history of leadership experience. She most recently served in Ventura County as the division manager of adult services and prior to that as the division manager of youth and family services.

Before Fisher began her work with Ventura County, she worked in collaboration with ADMHS through employment with Casa Pacifica, serving in several roles, including the director of community-based services, assistant director of clinical services and staff psychologist.

Fisher is presently serving on the Adult and Child Committees of the California Behavioral Health Director’s Association, of great value to her new role in Santa Barbara County.

Founded in 1962, ADMHS promotes the prevention of and recovery from addiction and mental illness among individuals, families and communities, by providing effective leadership and delivering state-of-the-art, culturally competent services.

During fiscal year 2014-15, ADMHS served 10,076 mental health clients and 5,034 Alcohol and Drug Program clients.

For more information, please contact Suzanne Grimmesey at 805.681.5289 or 805.886.5403.

— Eric Baizer represents Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services.