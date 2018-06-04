Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Pamela Gann Joins Scholarship Foundation Board

By Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | April 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Pamela Gann

Pamela Gann, a legal scholar and former college administrator with experience in higher education, public affairs, and international relations, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Gann studied mathematics as an undergraduate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before earning a law degree at Duke University, where she served as articles editor for the Duke Law Journal.

After two years in private practice, she joined the faculty at Duke Law School, becoming a full professor in 1981.

Gann went on to serve as dean of Duke Law for 11 years before being named president of Claremont McKenna College in 1999, a post she held until 2013.

She currently serves as the trustee professor of legal studies, a George R. Roberts Fellow, and a senior fellow of the Kravis Leadership Institute, all at Claremont McKenna.

Her published writings largely concern taxation, public finance, and international trade and investments.

She has held visiting faculty appointments at universities throughout the U.S., and has taught law and international trade at seminars and institutes in Europe and Asia.

She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Pacific Council on International Policy, the International Women’s Forum, and the American Law Institute.

Her awards include the A. Kenneth Pye Award for Excellence in Education (Duke Law School), and the Distinguished Service Award (Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), both received in 2013.

Also in 2013, she received a law doctorate from Claremont McKenna.

Gann serves as a Santa Barbara Foundation trustee and a board member for Direct Relief.

“Pamela boasts an extraordinary record of achievement as a scholar, administrator, and thought leader across an impressive array of fields," said Barbara Robertson, Scholarship Foundation interim president/CEO.

"We expect to benefit greatly from her considerable leadership and analytical skills. She is an outstanding addition to the foundation board.”

For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

