Pamela Johnston Joins Symphony Board

Pamela Johnston, a digital technology executive who has held senior leadership positions at a succession of high-profile firms throughout the U.S. and abroad, has been elected to the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors.

Johnston simultaneously earned undergraduate degrees in music (oboe performance) and mechanical engineering at the University of Cincinnati before completing an MBA at Harvard Business School.

After brief stints as a structural engineer at General Motors and as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group, she was named manager of corporate strategy at Motorola near Chicago, and went on to hold positions with the company in Florida and Hong Kong.

She later served as vice president at PulsePoint Communications, Shipper.com, Level 3 Communications, Yahoo and DIVX. From 2008-11, she served as both general manager and chief operating officer at Recycler.com.

Most recently, Johnston served as senior vice president of client services at CJ Affiliate by Conversant (formerly Commission Junction). She currently heads her own Santa Barbara-based consulting firm, whose clients have included Lynda.com, Pandora.com, and Blurb.com.

“Pamela boasts an extraordinary record of success as a senior executive in the technology industry, and is an accomplished musician to boot," said Arthur Swalley, Symphony Board president.

"Her broad leadership experience and advanced analytical skills are certain to prove advantageous as we plan for the future. My colleagues and I are very excited to be working with her,” he said.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.