Pamela Scott Joins Lee & Associates as Broker Associate

Pamela Scott has joined Lee & Associates-Central Coast as a broker associate.
Scott offers more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience in the Tri-County area, focusing exclusively on leasing and sales of retail commercial properties.
She not only has earned the trust of major financial institutions, including exclusive representation of both Wells Fargo and Bank of America, in addition to consumer retail chains such as Smart & Final, but has developed an extensive and intimate knowledge of her territory.
Scott's reach is truly regional, working with landlords, tenants and investors throughout her area of expertise — Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.