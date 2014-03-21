Pamela Scott Joins Lee & Associates as Broker Associate

Scott's reach is truly regional, working with landlords, tenants and investors throughout her area of expertise — Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

She not only has earned the trust of major financial institutions, including exclusive representation of both Wells Fargo and Bank of America, in addition to consumer retail chains such as Smart & Final, but has developed an extensive and intimate knowledge of her territory.

Scott offers more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience in the Tri-County area, focusing exclusively on leasing and sales of retail commercial properties.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

