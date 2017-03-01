Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:13 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Pamela Webber Named Rock Star Entreprenneur

By Joni Kelly for Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation | March 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Pamela Webber, of Santa Barbara Hotel Group, is the recipient of  the 2017 Rock Star: Life Achievement Award, presented by the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (SOE) Foundation.

Pamela Webber Click to view larger
Pamela Webber

The SOE Foundation Board unanimously chose Webber, who is not only a successful businesswoman, but also a pioneer in making Santa Barbara a tourist destination. She also was an early environmentalist.

Webber will be honored at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards gala on May 5 at the Coral Casino of the Four Seasons Biltmore.

The Rock Star: Life Achievement Award is presented to a successful woman entrepreneur who has made an indelible impact on our community.

“Pam is the CEO of the Santa Barbara Hotel Group, although she knew nothing about hotels when she and her late husband, David, arrived here from England in early 1950s and took over what is now the Rose Garden Inn,” said Cathy Feldman, board chair/CEO of the SOE Foundation.

“Now there are five properties in SBHG that Pam runs with her daughter, Jeanette, who was only four years old when it all began,” Feldman said.

The family-owned Santa Barbara Hotel Group offers affordable lodging in Santa Barbara with its five properties: The Inn by the Harbor, Lavender Inn, Best Western Encina Lodge & Suites, Best Western Pepper Tree Inn, and Brisas del Mar Inn at the Beach.

Although now in her 80s, Webber still goes in to work every day. She has devoted much of her life to making Santa Barbara a destination for tourists. She created the Santa Barbara Scenic Drive and co-founded the Visit Santa Barbara Committee.

Webber also established the city’s waste reduction and cleanup program, Looking Good Santa Barbara. So, it is particularly fitting that she is being honored for her lifetime achievements in Santa Barbara.

Along with Webber, SOE Awards will be honoring 11 outstanding women entrepreneurs from Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, selected by an independent panel of judges.

Nominations are open to any woman entrepreneur in the region by visiting our website to complete the online form at www.soefoundation.org/nominations.php. Deadline for nominations is March 10.

For more about the SOE Foundation or the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards visit www.soefoundation.org, email [email protected], or call 682-8380.

— Joni Kelly for Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation.

 

