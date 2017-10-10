Pancake Breakfast Proceeds Will Be Forked Over to Help Schools

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department invites the community to the 26th annual Buellton Firefighters’ Pancake Breakfast benefiting local schools, 9 a..m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 14, in the Albertson’s/CVS parking lot at Buellton Town Center.
Breakfast costs $5 and will be prepared and served by local firefighters.
All proceeds will benefit Jonata and Oak Valley schools.
The event will include a display of firefighting equipment including a Wildland fire engine and hazardous materials unit.
— David Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.