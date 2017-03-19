Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:22 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

Working to Improve Road Safety, One Pancake at a Time

Foothill PTA seeks $9,000 for crosswalk-light system at Cathedral Oaks Road and Ribera

Photo of Jake Boysel hangs on Foothill School’s perimeter fencing as a reminder to motorists to drive safely.
Photo of Jake Boysel hangs on Foothill School’s perimeter fencing as a reminder to motorists to drive safely. (Foothill PTA)
By Joni Kelly for Foothill PTA | March 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Foothill Elementary School PTA will hold a Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, hosted by Community Covenant Church, 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The goal is to raise $9,000 to fund a new crosswalk-light system to make the dangerous intersection at Cathedral Oaks Road and Ribera safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The event is open to the public and costs $10 per person. Tickets are available the day of the event or by calling the Foothill School office, 681-1268.

The complete breakfast, prepared by Santa Barbara County Firefighters Local 2046, will include homemade pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee.

“Our intent is to raise the necessary funds for these greatly needed safety enhancements,” said Bryant Henson, Foothill’s PTA president. “As our children grow and begin to spread their wings, road safety becomes of paramount importance.

"It is clear, as population density increases, instances such as these along the entire Cathedral Oaks corridor will increase,” Henson said.

“Cathedral Oaks is no longer the seldom-traveled road through orchards, it is a major commuter thoroughfare. We cannot wait for future funding, which may or may not materialize,” he said.

The Foothill PTA thanks the following for their support:

County Supervisor Janet Wolf (2nd Dist.), Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office, Santa Barbara County Firefighters, CHP, COAST, Santa Barbara Charter School and Community Covenant Church.

Also, Goleta United School District, Goleta Family School, and Foothill Elementary School.

Cathedral Oaks Road has a long and unfortunate history of vehicle accidents, many involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Following is a history of accidents on the Cathedral Oaks corridor.

In 2006, Jake Boysel, a Foothill Elementary School alumni and La Colina Junior High School student, was struck and killed near Highway 154 as he was on his way to school.

In 2012, Shuguang Lui, a grandmother, was struck and killed while crossing Cathedral Oaks at Santa Marguerita. Following this incident, safety enhancements were installed to improve that crosswalk.

In December 2016, Peter Meagher, 12, a Foothill alumni and La Colina student, was struck within the crosswalk at Cathedral Oaks and Ribera. This occurred near Jake Boysel’s photo, which hangs on Foothill’s perimeter fencing as a public reminder to drive safely.

Foothill School crossing guards encounter close calls daily. One Foothill parent recounted 26 vehicles entering the crosswalk as she and her child crossed.

County firefighter Dustin McKibben, a Foothill parent of two, he has logged countless hours lobbying for the improvements that exist today, including crucial crosswalk safety enhancements of the bulb-outs and refuge island. But, more safety measures are sought.

For the safety of its faculty, students and the community, Foothill PTA, in collaboration with various county agencies, is looking to install further improvements to the existing crosswalk on Cathedral Oaks at Ribera.

A button-activated blinking light system will help increase the visibility of pedestrians to drivers, thereby making the intersection more safe and secure.

The Public Works Department will provide installation and maintenance of the new light system, leaving the amount to be raised for the actual system at about $9,000 total.

The community is invited to attend the pancake breakfast or to make a donation in support of the new lighting system.

— Joni Kelly for Foothill PTA.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 