Pancakes, Reptiles and Santa — Oh, My!

By Gloria Sanchez Arreola for San Marcos Parent Child Workshop | December 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

San Marcos Parent Child Workshop invites community members to enjoy a morning filled with pancakes, reptiles, holiday crafts, face-painting and Santa (pictures with Santa free with entry), 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at 400 Puente Drive. Pancakes will be cooked by the local Kiwanis Club.

The event will feature a live reptile show hosted by the Reptile Family, a company that has promoted the appreciation of creatures that often are misunderstood using educational, entertaining and hands-on experiences in a safe environment since 1992, San Marcos Parent Child Workshop said.

Since 1959, San Marcos Parent Child Workshop (SMPCW) has provided Santa Barbara families and children, ages of 2 1/2 - 5 years, a nurturing, rich preschool experience.

SMPCW individualizes its education program for children and families and acknowledges that each person brings different needs, skills, interests, backgrounds and life experiences, the school said.

Entry to the Dec. 9 event is adults $8, children $5, free those younger than 2 years. All proceeds benefit San Marcos Parent Child Workshop.

— Gloria Sanchez Arreola for San Marcos Parent Child Workshop.

 
