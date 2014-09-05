Distinguished Panel to Lead Discussion on ‘Negotiation Skills for Women Professionals’

Dr. Lois Phillips, communications consultant and author of Women Seen and Heard, will present a workshop for professional women.

"Negotiation Skills for Women Professionals" will be offered on the UCSB campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. Professionals can receive CEU confirmation, and attorneys can earn seven CLE units for attending the one-day workshop.

A dynamic panel of speakers will present examples of challenging negotiations from their own experiences and the "lessons learned." The panel will include Chief Deputy District Attorney Kelly Scott and former executive and now career and college advisor Andrea Rifkin.

As a consultant and executive coach and keynote conference speaker, Phillips has advised women at various stages of their business and professional careers, and believes that negotiation skills are essential to success. She's observed that women tend to be collaborative, trustworthy and relational in business dealings but are often sufficiently risk-averse that a sense of caution can imperil a negotiation, be it a business negotiation or a personal transactional negotiation.

Phillips explains that a woman in a negotiation setting walks a fine line between being seen as “too bossy,” as Sheryl Sandburg would say, and a pushover. These perceptions have an inordinate effect on outcome.

“Women are good at process, but when it comes to closing the deal, not so much,” Phillips elaborates.

With years of experience spent as an executive, researcher and consultant, she wants to share what she’s learned with the next generation of women leaders.

By not negotiating their salaries, many women will have sacrificed more than half a million dollars by the end of their professional lives. But even when they do negotiate, research indicates that a double standard exists, even today. For instance, viewers watching tapes of women and men negotiating with the same script said they found the women negotiators demanding, while they considered the men’s equally forthright style acceptable. These differing perspectives indicate that certain gender expectations are hard-wired into the culture.

Two panelists will discuss “lessons learned” from their professional experiences.

As chief deputy district attorney for Santa Barbara County, Scott supervises the North County operations in Santa Maria. In that capacity, she oversees the North County gang prosecution team, vulnerable victim crimes including sex crimes and crimes involving domestic violence; homicides and other serious and violent crimes; financial crimes; real estate fraud; consumer protection; and environmental prosecutions.

Rifkin, M.B.A., M.A., is a certificated college-bound counselor, a specialized designation currently only offered by UCLA. Rifkin was appointed as a member of the prestigious UCLA “Freshman Selection Committee” in 2000 and has been an applications reader for UCLA admissions for six years. Additionally, she holds a master's degree in career counseling and personal development. Before entering this field, Rifkin was a business executive.

Phillips will be the guest speaker at the Girls Inc. Celebrity Luncheon on Oct. 30, honored for her research for “Women Seen and Heard” and advocacy on behalf of women’s advancement.

The one-day UCSB Extension course will be held Sept. 13 on the UCSB campus. For further information, contact UCSB Extension at 805.893.4200 or visit its website by clicking here.

— Jeff Wing represents UCSB Extension.