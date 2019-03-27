Planning Commission Dives Into ERG Resources Oil-Drilling Environmental Impact Report

Santa Barbara County planning commissioners picked apart an environmental impact report on the proposed oil drilling project for land south of Orcutt during a meeting Wednesday before continuing the hearing for two months.

ERG Resources has proposed the West Cat Canyon Revitalization Plan, with the revised project now calling for 187 new thermally enhanced wells and no new well pads.

The project also seeks to add four steam generators and other support equipment on land seven miles from Santa Maria.

Wednesday’s meeting focused on commissioners addressing the adequacy of the final environmental impact report, with members going chapter by chapter through the document before hearing from approximately two dozens speakers from organizations and individuals raising assorted concerns.

“This project has been really most interesting because it’s been a very intense one,” Second District Commissioner Cecilia Brown said, noting that the EIR documents add up to 1,500 pages while public comments added 500-plus pages.

“These dense EIRs are both fascinating and horrifying because you’re interested in the information but your horrified about the amount of time you’ve got to spend to get it,” Brown said.

First District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney said a letter from Environmental Defense Center representatives concerned him, and asked if staff believed the final EIR was adequate or in need of amendments.

Errin Briggs, energy specialist/supervising planner for the county, said the EDC submitted an initial 125-page letter and an 111-page letter later. After reviewing the second submission, Briggs said, staff determined many comments parroted the earlier concerns with most topics previously addressed by staff.

“Because of that, we feel very strongly, we feel very confident in the adequacy of this document,” Briggs said. “Now ultimately that’s going to be up to you as the commission. It’s your discretion to certify this document or not.

“But we feel we have responded to all the public comments. We feel like we have adequately analyzed this project, and we feel very confident in this document. In my tenure here in the Energy Division, we have not written a more detailed and thorough environmental impact report for any project.”

Some of the conversation Wednesday focused on greenhouse gas emissions, which Brown called “one of the big bears in the room," and questioned if suitable numbers were used since the California Air Resources Board website cited a “significant higher” figure.

“I think it’s very important to understand the correct number and to use the correct number, and I’m not sure that that’s what has happened,” she said.

But Briggs said the greenhouse gas emissions were not calculated with the carbon intensity number. Data used in the EIR came from the CARB website, Briggs said, adding that staff could update the data if the state numbers changed.

“I’m not an expert, but I’m some what skeptical of that, and someone’s going to have to explain to me why that’s the case rather than just restating it,” Brown said.

Fifth District Commissioner Dan Blough said he felt the assessment of CO2 emissions was adequate, but added that he wanted to see data for oil production in Nigeria and other overseas locations.

“For me, where I would want to approve this project is that your production of oil is more environmentally friendly than somebody else’s,” Blough said.

Commissioner John Parke, who represents the Third District, questioned why the panel has not seen a plan for how ERG would mitigate greenhouse gas emissions since commissioners don’t know if sufficient offsets exist.

“That doesn’t make sense to me. I’m just an old country lawyer, and I have to do things that make sense,” Parke said.

ERG Resources consultant Nathan Eady from SCS Engineers said the applicant would provide a conceptual plan for review at the next hearing to spell out greenhouse gas emission mitigation measures.

“That would help bridge the gap between what’s legally sufficient in the EIR but what’s practically expected for the Planning Commission to have faith that the mitigation measures can be carried out successfully,” Eady said.

“I do expect that level of detail here,” Parke said. “This is probably one of the most important decisions I’ll ever make in my life in terms of public impact, and I think the public deserves really well-informed planning commissioners.”

At the end of the meeting, staff members read off a laundry list of issues commissioners asked about, including cumulative impacts, biological resources, updated carbon intensity figures, earthquake impacts, night-time vehicle traffic and more.

After more than four hours, commissioners agreed to continue the hearing until May 29 when they again will meet in Santa Maria for the ERG application.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.