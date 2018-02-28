Panel Looks at Leadership and Breaking the Glass Ceiling

In celebration of International Women’s Day, March 2, Antioch University MBA chair Anna Kwong will host a group of community leaders who will discuss their paths toward Breaking the Glass Ceiling Through Authentic Leadership.

The free talk will be 5:30-8:30 p.m at Antioch University Santa Barbara 602 Anacapa St.

Panelists include Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow; Barbara Ben-Horin, CEO of Girl’s Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara; and U.S. Army Col. (ret.) Kathryn Burba.

The speakers will offer inspiring stories of their own approaches to authentic leadership in service to their communities. Discussion will cover the nuances of leadership and how these women broke the glass ceiling.

Barbara Greenleaf, author, entrepreneur and social commentator, will be the moderator.

RSVP to Lindsay Crissman, [email protected]

— Lindsay Crissman for Antioch University.