Panel to Offer Taste of ‘The Early Years in the Santa Barbara Wine Country’

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has introduced two bookend events to complement the Santa Barbara Wine Festival.

The upcoming autumn symposium, “In the Beginning: The Early Years in the Santa Barbara Wine Country,” will feature an all-star panel of Santa Barbara winemakers.

from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Fleischmann Auditorium, 2599 Puesta del Sol.

Panelists will include Jim Clendenen (Au Bon Climat), Fred Brander (Brander Vineyards), Ken Brown (Ken Brown Wines), Bob Lindquist (Qupe), Lane Tanner (LumenWines), and Rick Longoria (Longoria Wines); all of whom are pioneers in the industry. Antonio Gardella, a local fine wine specialist, is scheduled to moderate the panel with an hour long Q&A, followed by socializing and tastings from 10 local wineries and six local food vendors.

Wine tasting will be offered by Au Bon Climat, Brander, Ken Brown, Lindquist, Lumen, Zaca Mesa, Foxen, Mosby, Whitcraft and others. Food vendors include Village Modern Foods, Pete Clements Catering, Jessica Foster Confections, Pico Restaurant and The C’est Cheese. Attendees will be able to mingle with the winemakers and ask questions.

Tickets are $75 for members, $100 for non-members, and are available at www.sbnature.org/tickets. For more information, Meridith Moore 682-4711 ext. 112 or [email protected].

— Meridith Moore for the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum.