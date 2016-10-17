Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Panel to Offer Taste of ‘The Early Years in the Santa Barbara Wine Country’

By Meridith Moore for the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum | October 17, 2016 | 2:11 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has introduced two bookend events to complement the Santa Barbara Wine Festival.

The upcoming autumn symposium, “In the Beginning: The Early Years in the Santa Barbara Wine Country,” will feature an all-star panel of Santa Barbara winemakers.
from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Fleischmann Auditorium, 2599 Puesta del Sol.

Panelists will include Jim Clendenen (Au Bon Climat), Fred Brander (Brander Vineyards), Ken Brown (Ken Brown Wines), Bob Lindquist (Qupe), Lane Tanner (LumenWines), and Rick Longoria (Longoria Wines); all of whom are pioneers in the industry. Antonio Gardella, a local fine wine specialist, is scheduled to moderate the panel with an hour long Q&A, followed by socializing and tastings from 10 local wineries and six local food vendors.

Wine tasting will be offered by Au Bon Climat, Brander, Ken Brown, Lindquist, Lumen, Zaca Mesa, Foxen, Mosby, Whitcraft and others. Food vendors include Village Modern Foods, Pete Clements Catering, Jessica Foster Confections, Pico Restaurant and The C’est Cheese. Attendees will be able to mingle with the winemakers and ask questions.

Tickets are $75 for members, $100 for non-members, and are available at www.sbnature.org/tickets. For more information, Meridith Moore 682-4711 ext. 112 or [email protected].

— Meridith Moore for the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 