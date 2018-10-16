Tuesday, October 16 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Panel to Debate Competing Santa Barbara Redistricting Measures, G and H

By Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy | October 16, 2018 | 10:51 a.m.

The World Business Academy’s Global Citizens Club will host a free panel discussion Tuesday, Oct. 23, debating the pros and cons of Measures G and H, competing measures which both aim to redraw the city’s supervisorial district boundaries.

The event will be held 5-7 p.m. in the Riviera Ballroom of the Belmond El Encanto, 800 Alvarado Place, Santa Barbara. There will be a meet-and-greet, 5-5:30 p.m., with a cash bar and passed appetizers, followed by the panel and a Q&A.

Seating is limited. Those interested should RSVP by Oct. 21 to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gcc-santa-barbaras-redistricting-future-measure-g-vs-measure-h-tickets-51318398712, email [email protected] or call 805-892-4600.  
 
The Global Citizens Club (GCC) was formed by the World Business Academy in 2017, motivated by the saying, “Think globally, act locally,” as an impetus to engage local citizens through meetings and panels addressing key social, economic and environmental issues facing the Santa Barbara area.

GCC offers members a chance to meet others who think of themselves as global citizens and seek to improve the Santa Barbara community.

For Santa Barbara County residents, the critical matchup this election is Measures G and H.

Each measure portrays itself as the best way to establish an unbiased, influence-free independent redistricting commission for redrawing supervisorial district boundaries using an open and transparent process. But what are the key differences? 

GCC has invited proponents of each measure to participate on a panel to share their perspectives, compare and contrast the differences, and help the public make an informed choice.

Panelists include County Supervisor Das Williams, Bob Collector and Mary Rose, with County Supervisor Peter Adams invited. World Business Academy Founder Rinaldo Brutoco will serve as the moderator.

GCC believes government works best when its constituents take an active role in shaping its priorities.

The GCC is composed of active “self-appointed citizens of the realm,” who wish to ensure he community reaches its full potential in the face of current social, economic and environmental challenges.

The Montecito Community Microgrid Initiative and the State Street Retail Task Force are a direct result of prior meetings from the first half of 2018 and the club. For more, visit The World Business Academy at www.worldbusiness.org.

— Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy.
 
 
 
 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 