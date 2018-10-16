Panel to Debate Competing Santa Barbara Redistricting Measures, G and H

The World Business Academy’s Global Citizens Club will host a free panel discussion Tuesday, Oct. 23, debating the pros and cons of Measures G and H, competing measures which both aim to redraw the city’s supervisorial district boundaries.

The event will be held 5-7 p.m. in the Riviera Ballroom of the Belmond El Encanto, 800 Alvarado Place, Santa Barbara. There will be a meet-and-greet, 5-5:30 p.m., with a cash bar and passed appetizers, followed by the panel and a Q&A.

Seating is limited. Those interested should RSVP by Oct. 21 to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gcc-santa-barbaras-redistricting-future-measure-g-vs-measure-h-tickets-51318398712, email [email protected] or call 805-892-4600.



The Global Citizens Club (GCC) was formed by the World Business Academy in 2017, motivated by the saying, “Think globally, act locally,” as an impetus to engage local citizens through meetings and panels addressing key social, economic and environmental issues facing the Santa Barbara area.

GCC offers members a chance to meet others who think of themselves as global citizens and seek to improve the Santa Barbara community.

For Santa Barbara County residents, the critical matchup this election is Measures G and H.

Each measure portrays itself as the best way to establish an unbiased, influence-free independent redistricting commission for redrawing supervisorial district boundaries using an open and transparent process. But what are the key differences?

GCC has invited proponents of each measure to participate on a panel to share their perspectives, compare and contrast the differences, and help the public make an informed choice.

Panelists include County Supervisor Das Williams, Bob Collector and Mary Rose, with County Supervisor Peter Adams invited. World Business Academy Founder Rinaldo Brutoco will serve as the moderator.

GCC believes government works best when its constituents take an active role in shaping its priorities.

The GCC is composed of active “self-appointed citizens of the realm,” who wish to ensure he community reaches its full potential in the face of current social, economic and environmental challenges.

The Montecito Community Microgrid Initiative and the State Street Retail Task Force are a direct result of prior meetings from the first half of 2018 and the club. For more, visit The World Business Academy at www.worldbusiness.org.

— Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy.







