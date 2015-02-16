Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Tow Panga Boat Into Santa Barbara Harbor

The vessel was reportedly found off the Gaviota Coast, and two commercial fishermen are attempting to claim it under marine salvage law

A 33-foot panga boat was towed into the Santa Barbara Harbor on Monday, but it’s unclear whether it had been used to smuggle drugs or people into local waters.
A 33-foot panga boat was towed into the Santa Barbara Harbor on Monday, but it’s unclear whether it had been used to smuggle drugs or people into local waters. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 16, 2015 | 5:00 p.m.

A 33-foot panga boat was towed into the Santa Barbara Harbor on Monday after being discovered by fishermen earlier that morning, but whether the boat had been used to smuggle drugs or people into local waters remains unclear.

The panga boat, equipped with two large outboard motors, could be seen on Monday afternoon at the harbor's boat ramp as officials from multiple agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement, worked on scene to determine what will happen next with the boat.

Later Monday night, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced that it took possession of the panga and is investigating the incident, according to spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. 

Law enforcement say pangas — small open watercraft with one or more outboard motors — have become increasingly popular with smugglers transporting people illegally, narcotics and other contraband to the United States from Mexico.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Lori Haley told Noozhawk that she couldn't release any information about the boat's discovery immediately, and that the investigation was ongoing and "very fluid."

At the scene on Monday, there seemed to some dispute over the custody of the boat, and two men who say they discovered the boat Monday morning were seeking to keep it under marine salvage law.

Commercial fisherman Josh Brockway was on the dock Monday and said he and his captain, Eric Bjorklund, discovered the boat at about 8 a.m. Monday as they headed out to the Channel Islands, where they run an urchin diving operation.

Brockway said the pair spotted the boat about 10 minutes north of Refugio State Beach.

"Half of it was underwater," Brockway said of the panga boat, adding that the stern of the boat was submerged in about 20 feet of water with the bow in the air.

Other than a few fuel cans in the water nearby, Brockway said he didn't see any evidence of drugs in the boat.

Brockway said he began to bail the water out of the vessel, and about an hour and 20 minutes later a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter began circling, and signaled for the boat to get on the radio.

"They asked if there were any bodies and if everyone was safe," Brockway recalled. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department got a report of an overturned boat in the Gaviota Coast area at about 6:50 a.m. Monday and was investigating along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Hoover said. Authorities also got reports of possible subjects and/or items in the water so deputies and Coast Guard officials responded to search the area with helicopters.

Several full fuel containers were found drifting in the water and on shore in the area, which was between Refugio State Beach and Tajiguas Beach, Hoover said.

Later, a suspected panga boat was seen being towed toward the Santa Barbara Harbor and Coast Guard personnel intercepted the boat.

“The subjects claimed the boat as theirs according to the ‘law of salvage’ and refused to release the boat to U.S. Coast Guard personnel,” Hoover said.

Sheriff’s Office personnel told the subjects the boat was considered evidence in a possible drug trafficking case but Bjorklund, 59, refused to release the vessel, she said.

Bjorklund was cited for interfering with an investigation, Hoover said. She said the proper way to gain ownership of a boat under salvage law is to file a claim with the county which is reviewed after any pending investigation.

In 2013, an abandoned panga was found in the Refugio Beach area and 50 plastic-wrapped bales of marijuana, valued at $4 million, were discovered partially hidden in the bushes nearby.

Between 2012 and 2013, more than 20 pangas have landed on the Santa Barbara County coastline, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates on this story.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 