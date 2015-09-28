Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

2 Men Arrested After Panga Carrying Marijuana Bales Discovered on Gaviota Coast

Men from Riverside area arrested for possession, transportation and sale of marijuana related to the panga abandoned on beach

A panga boat was discovered on a Gaviota Coast beach Monday morning with marijuana bales found inside and nearby.
A panga boat was discovered on a Gaviota Coast beach Monday morning with marijuana bales found inside and nearby.  (Paul Mihalec / KEYT News photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:50 p.m. | September 28, 2015 | 11:30 a.m.

Two men were arrested Monday morning in connection to a panga boat found on Gaviota State Park land, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

It's a 30-foot, two-engine panga boat that was spotted by a resident walking their dog around 9 a.m., she said. 

Sheriff's deputies responded and found a bale of marijuana inside the boat, as well as another one nearby. Fuel cans were also found in the boat and in the water. 

Authorities detained two men in the area and found possessions of the boat occupants near the boat landing, Hoover said. 

James Pierce
James Pierce

Francisco Soltero, 32, and James Pierce, 38, both from the Riverside area, were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession, transportation and sale of marijuana, Hoover said. 

The boat was found at San Onofre Beach, on Gaviota State Park land. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security and the Sheriff's Department and the federal agency took possession of the boat, Hoover said.

Francisco Soltero
Francisco Soltero

California State Parks also responded to the scene and the U.S. Coast Guard and Santa Barbara County Air Support assisted with flyovers of the area.  

Panga boat discoveries are fairly common among the southern Santa Barbara County coast and the Channel Islands. 

Three men were arrested and about $3 million in marijuana was seized when a boat was intercepted at San Miguel Island March 22, the most recent local incident. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Authorities found possessions of the panga boat occupants in the area of the abandoned boat at San Onofre Beach. Click to view larger
Authorities found possessions of the panga boat occupants in the area of the abandoned boat at San Onofre Beach.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 