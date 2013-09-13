Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:53 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Panga Loaded With Marijuana Lands Near Refugio State Beach; 18 Arrested

Homeland Security investigators also make a traffic stop in Camarillo of a vehicle that had departed from the smuggling site

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo 6:12 p.m. | September 13, 2013 | 11:54 a.m.

Eighteen people were arrested — and a large quantity of drugs was seized — Friday after a panga boat was detected coming ashore near Refugio State Beach, according to U.S. Imigration and Customs Enforcement.

People were unloading suspected bales of marijuana at Arroyo Quemada Beach, so Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene a little after midnight, ICE spokeswoman Lori Haley said.

Authorities seized about 2,000 pounds of suspected drugs, and arrested 14 people, who have not been identified.

Four other suspects who were found hiding in the Arroyo Quemada area were arrested later in the day, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

National Guard surveillance initially spotted the panga and called it in to local law enforcement, which led to the huge response, First Lt. Kara Siepmann said.

Siepmann is the public information officer for the Joint Task Force Domestic Support - Counterdrug, which supports law enforcement. 

Homeland Security investigators also made a traffic stop in Camarillo of a vehicle that had departed from the smuggling site, and the two occupants fled on foot when stopped, Haley said.

Those two suspects have not been found, and there was suspected contraband found in the vehicle.

Homeland Security investigators are pursuing the case and interviewing suspects, Haley said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 