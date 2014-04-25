Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Papa John’s Pizza Signs Lease to Open in Calle Real Shopping Center

By Sam Carey for The Towbes Group | April 25, 2014 | 9:24 a.m.

The Towbes Group Inc. is pleased to announce that Papa John’s Pizza has signed a new lease in the Calle Real Shopping Center.

The 1,290-square-foot space will not only serve pizza, but it is also the first Papa John’s located on the South Coast.

“Calle Real has always been the perfect central location for food and services in Goleta, and we are excited to add Papa John’s Pizza to the roster of great businesses and restaurants,” said Traci Taitt, vice president of commercial properties at The Towbes Group.

Other major tenants include Trader Joe's, Western Dental, Outback Steakhouse and Montecito Bank & Trust.

Papa John’s Pizza is scheduled to open late June.

“We look forward to bringing our new Goleta and Santa Barbara customers not only a better pizza, but also a better overall customer experience. Our quality extends to our partners, too, which is why we are happy to enter into this relationship with The Towbes Group,” said Scott Atchison, manager of the new Papa John’s location.

Papa John’s Pizza is the world’s third-largest pizza company and also consistently ranks in the top of the American Customer Satisfaction Index survey.

Click here for the most up to date information on Papa John’s Pizza.

— Sam Carey is a marketing operations coordinator for The Towbes Group.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 