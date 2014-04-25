Papa John’s Pizza Signs Lease to Open in Calle Real Shopping Center

The Towbes Group Inc. is pleased to announce that Papa John’s Pizza has signed a new lease in the Calle Real Shopping Center.

The 1,290-square-foot space will not only serve pizza, but it is also the first Papa John’s located on the South Coast.

“Calle Real has always been the perfect central location for food and services in Goleta, and we are excited to add Papa John’s Pizza to the roster of great businesses and restaurants,” said Traci Taitt, vice president of commercial properties at The Towbes Group.

Other major tenants include Trader Joe's, Western Dental, Outback Steakhouse and Montecito Bank & Trust.

Papa John’s Pizza is scheduled to open late June.

“We look forward to bringing our new Goleta and Santa Barbara customers not only a better pizza, but also a better overall customer experience. Our quality extends to our partners, too, which is why we are happy to enter into this relationship with The Towbes Group,” said Scott Atchison, manager of the new Papa John’s location.

Papa John’s Pizza is the world’s third-largest pizza company and also consistently ranks in the top of the American Customer Satisfaction Index survey.

Click here for the most up to date information on Papa John’s Pizza.

— Sam Carey is a marketing operations coordinator for The Towbes Group.