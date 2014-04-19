Paper, Ink. Moving to Coast Village Road from Loreto Plaza

Paper, Ink. at 3325 State St. in Santa Barbara is moving to 1150 Coast Village Road to join its sister store, Letter Perfect, at the end of the April. For nearly 20 years, Paper, Ink. has provided personalized papers, invitations, one-of-a kind stationery, unique gifts and party items from its location in the Loreto Plaza Shopping Center. Between now and April 30, Paper, Ink. will host a Moving Sale with the entire in-store inventory of stationery, specialty paper and party items between 20 percent and 90 percent off the regular price.

“Paper, Ink.’s current location has served us very well for many years, and we now look forward to the exciting expansion of our Letter Perfect store,” said Leslie Person, owner of Paper, Ink. and Letter Perfect.

“As sad as we are to be leaving our San Roque home and neighbors, we will continue our 30-year tradition of providing excellent customer service and offering the highest quality products.”

For stationery and gift enthusiasts, Letter Perfect is Santa Barbara’s rare treasure trove that specializes in cutting-edge invitations and unique gifts. In May, Person plans to unveil a newly designed store with freshly unseen merchandise. Sneak peaks include a much larger pen inventory, new gift items, and a garden patio and floral shop that will feature orchids, succulent centerpieces, edible trees and herbs, espaliers and garden accessories. Person will also introduce family-friendly classes highlighting gardening, creative paper crafts, calligraphy and culinary workshops using edible plants and trees. Letter Perfect’s Open House will take place in June.

Customers who are new to Letter Perfect on 1150 Coast Village Road are encouraged to stop by the store. Parking for customers is located in the lot just past the Letter Perfect building. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information about Paper, Ink. or Letter Perfect Ink • Design • Nature, contact Leslie Person at 805.969.7998 or [email protected].

— Trinity Ann Schwartz represents Paper, Ink.