Parables: Artists’ Interpretation of Human Experience

Humor and reductionism are used to make simplicity the focal point in an exhibit called Parables coming in March to UCSB's Glass Box Gallery.

The display will feature the works of artists Kate Ripley Hayden and Jennifer Lugris as they present an elementary interpretation of the human experience, UCSB said.

The exhibit will be open Monday, March 5, to Friday, March 9, at Glass Box Gallery in the UCSB Arts Building 534, space 1328. A reception is scheduled 4-7 p.m. March 9, when visitors can join the artists for wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Glass Box Gallery is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday Admission to all exhibits is free.

Parables takes the mythos behind cultural icons and strips it of its hard edges, leaving an intuitive analysis of the intended teachings, UCSB said.

Hayden and Lugris depict organic iterations of common fables and daily experiences with their use of symbolism and easily recognizable forms, UCSB said.

Hayden and Lugris share an interdisciplinary background, both primarily specializing in sociology. Their creative processes, the said, are influenced by an interest in cultural transmission.

The visual landscape they create uses a sociological lens to reduce everyday struggles down to archetypal imagery, UCSB said. They try to universalize personal experiences through straightforward shapes and colors.

Hayden's and Lugris’ grasp on the social sciences allows their work to address social ills while offering, if not answers, nuanced ways to navigate troubled waters, UCSB said.

Hayden said she draws her inspiration from outsider art and casts divine narratives in boldly simplified imagery. Following the tradition of self-taught folk artists, she plays with various mediums and experiments with different styles of painting.

Hayden’s eye for form defies the institutionalized laws of art, and her anti-schooling in the art profession has forged a distinct and recognizable craft, UCSB said.

In 2010, Hayden worked as the gallery director for The Alternative Café in Seaside, Calif., termed a “lowbrow” creative space featuring works from international artists.

Her pieces were included in curated shows alongside works by Juxtapoz Magazine's sweethearts Eric Joyner and Shepard Fairey.

From 2011-13 Hayden lived in Chicago, using the facilities at School of the Art Institute of Chicago after hours as a guest to experiment with printmaking and graphic design.

Her current art practice includes showing works at pop-up punk shows in the Bay Area, and painting on the weekends while she finishes her undergraduate degree in sociology and linguistics at UCSB.

Lugris is known for her vibrant, abstract, figurative paintings of everyday life, UCSB said. With an interest in how reality is constructed in the mind, she deconstructs the mundane only to reconstruct it into a positive experience.

She highlights simple miracles in her everyday life that mostly go unnoticed in hopes of spreading love and positivity to the audience and making people feel good about themselves and the world they live in, UCSB said.

Lugris' paintings have been exhibited and published internationally and have won awards. She currently is pursuing a master of fine arts at UCSB.

Glass Box Gallery is the Art Department’s student-run exhibit space that features current creative endeavors by students and faculty at UCSB. The gallery offers students a place to showcase their talents.

For more information, visit www.arts.ucsb.edu/glass-box-gallery/.

— Jennifer Lugris for UCSB Glass Box Gallery.