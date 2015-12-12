Milpas Holiday Parade Brings Christmas Cheer to Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Advice

Enthusiastic crowd turns out for annual night-time procession of bands, floats and dignitaries

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Santa Barbara’s Eastside was filled with the holiday spirit Saturday night as an enthusiastic crowd turned out for the annual Milpas Holiday Parade.

Thousands of spectators crowded the sidewalks on a cool but clear evening as the lighted procession made its way down Milpas from Canon Period to Mason Street.

The event, organized by the Milpas Community Association, included school bands, floats and local dignitaries, along with live performances, children’s groups and classic cars.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Community Heroes.”

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.