Milpas Holiday Parade Brings Christmas Cheer to Santa Barbara’s Eastside
Enthusiastic crowd turns out for annual night-time procession of bands, floats and dignitaries
Among the bands participating in Saturday’s annual Milpas Holiday Parade were ones from nearby Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High schools. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| December 12, 2015 | 8:50 p.m.
Santa Barbara’s Eastside was filled with the holiday spirit Saturday night as an enthusiastic crowd turned out for the annual Milpas Holiday Parade.
Thousands of spectators crowded the sidewalks on a cool but clear evening as the lighted procession made its way down Milpas from Canon Period to Mason Street.
The event, organized by the Milpas Community Association, included school bands, floats and local dignitaries, along with live performances, children’s groups and classic cars.
The theme of this year’s parade was “Community Heroes.”
