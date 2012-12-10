Parade of Lights Gives Santa Barbara Harbor a Festive Glow

Local boaters put their best lights fore — and aft — for 27th annual holiday parade

With a fitting theme of “Starry, Starry Nights,” scores of boats decked their bows and set sail around the Santa Barbara Harbor on Sunday for the 27th annual Parade of Lights.

The festivities got under way Sunday afternoon at City Pier, where Santa’s Village had magically sprouted, complete with Santa Claus, his elves and a 10-ton snowfield.

The parade began shortly after dusk as boats cruised out of the harbor and around Stearns Wharf, which was packed with spectators for the occasion. Afterward, the crowd was wowed by a five-minute fireworks show. Parade participants gathered later at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum for a buffet dinner and the parade awards ceremony.

Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk’s outdoors columnist, was the emcee of the parade.

