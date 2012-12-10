Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:45 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Parade of Lights Gives Santa Barbara Harbor a Festive Glow

Local boaters put their best lights fore — and aft — for 27th annual holiday parade

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | December 10, 2012 | 2:31 a.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the Parade of Lights.]

With a fitting theme of “Starry, Starry Nights,” scores of boats decked their bows and set sail around the Santa Barbara Harbor on Sunday for the 27th annual Parade of Lights.

The festivities got under way Sunday afternoon at City Pier, where Santa’s Village had magically sprouted, complete with Santa Claus, his elves and a 10-ton snowfield.

The parade began shortly after dusk as boats cruised out of the harbor and around Stearns Wharf, which was packed with spectators for the occasion. Afterward, the crowd was wowed by a five-minute fireworks show. Parade participants gathered later at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum for a buffet dinner and the parade awards ceremony.

Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk’s outdoors columnist, was the emcee of the parade.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 