Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 8:16 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Parades and Memorials Mark Veterans Day

{mosimage}The community honored its veterans with celebrations and remembrances.

By | November 12, 2007 | 5:43 a.m.

{mosimage}

Participants in wars past and present got their due this weekend as the community turned out to honor its veterans.

Monday is the observed holiday but all weekend parades and ceremonies marked Veterans Day, the day that commemorates the signing of an armistice that ended hostilities between Allied forces (American, British, French and Italian), and Germany on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month during World War I in 1918.

Schools got in on the action early as Santa Barbara High held its annual vigil for Dons who had fought and died on the battlefield on Friday. Later in the day, red, white and blue-clad schoolkids marched up and down a block of Cathedral Oaks in Goleta in a mini-parade complete with tiny floats and noisemakers. What the Coastline Christian Academy children lacked in size they made up for in enthusiasm as they marched and tooted their way down the street and back again.

A more serious procession took place on Saturday morning, as veterans of wars from World War II to Desert Storm made their way from the Veterans Memorial Building on Cabrillo Avenue up State Street. Marchers wore camouflage or dress uniforms and either walked up the approximately two-mile-long parade route or rode military vehicles.

“I’m glad we’re honoring our veterans,” said Vietnam veteran Joe Garcia, who joined onlookers and supporters who greeted, thanked and cheered the veterans as they passed by. “We need to remember these people risked their lives for our country.” Regardless of whether or not we agree with the current war in Iraq, the men and women who are in it deserve our respect, he added.

Congresswoman Lois Capps was also part of the Saturday parade and Sunday ceremonies, expressing her gratitude to the veterans and attending a memorial for Korean War veterans.

Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to commemorate by visiting Arlington West, a 4-year old installation of crosses on East Beach that honors the men and women who have fought and died in Iraq. Initially intended to mark each of the fallen soldiers, the project topped out at 3,000 crosses last January. For many visitors, however, the memorial continues to be their connection to their lost loved ones.

“It really brings home the price people are willing to pay for our country,” said Julie Smith, who came out with her friend to see the parades as well as the memorial. Several of her friends and acquaintances, she said, have fallen in Iraq. “Our veterans are special people.”

Smith’s friend agreed, as she surveyed the crosses grimly. One of her closest friends is in Iraq, she said.

“I hope he gets the chance to come home and be a veteran.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 