Paradise Cafe Serves Up Anniversary Specials

The Paradise Cafe is celebrating its 34th anniversary this month, and running some commemorative specials through Wednesday June 7.

The Paradise Cafe, at 702 Anacapa St., is one of the longest-running Santa Barbara restaurants operating under the same ownership, and has been a local's favorite.

Anniversary specials will feature the restaurant's most popular selections such as the Original Paradise Burger, $8.95; Cobb Salad, $8.95; and huevos Valenzuela, $7.95.

The Paradise reposado margarita will be $6, Paradise Chardonnay (by Jim Clendenen of ABC cellars) and Paradise Syrah (by Bob Linquist of Qupe Winery) will both be $7 a glass.

For reservations, call 962-4416. Reservations are recommended for the annual clambake.

The Paradise also announced the launch of its pick-up-and-go office catering menu with sandwich and salad favorites priced and packaged for groups. The menu is on the website paradisecafe.com, or customers can pick up a menu at the restaurant.

— Randy Rowse for Paradise Cafe.