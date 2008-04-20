Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:05 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Paradise Lost, And Found

Psychological insights propel plot to unexpected transformation and conclusion.

By Carol Chybowski, Noozhawk Contributor | April 20, 2008 | 8:47 p.m.

{mosimage}

On the surface, the wealthy seem to have it all. Good looks, good jobs, lots of money, and lots of time for leisure. And, of course, lots of demands. Demands for the best service, the best cars, the most exclusive clubs. Hollywood lawyer Connie Constantine is one of these people. She has it all, but wants more. She demands perfection of herself, her staff, her husband and her daughter. It’s unfortunate for her that nothing in her life is actually ideal.

Connie takes her college-age daughter Holly to an exclusive Montecito resort in hopes that Holly will finally find an exercise regimen that will help her lose that extra weight and turn her into the assertive girl that Connie wants her to be. Instead, Holly and a fellow guest, actress Vanessa Wyatt, are kidnaped by a fringe group that no one has ever heard of.

The greatest strength of this novel is Cannon’s marvelous psychological insights. By rotating points of view, we are allowed to see the complexities of individual characters and their relationships with each other. While most of the characters shine on their own, it is in the complexities of damaged relationships that Cannon reveals her greatest insights into human nature. The two best developed pairs of characters are Holly and her mother, and the two kidnappers.

Connie’s personal story is told through flashback, and traces the troubled relationship between herself and her husband as well as Connie and her daughter. As the affair drags on through the week, Connie’s perfect life begins to unravel thread by thread. However, as odd as it sounds, while Connie is falling apart, the kidnaped Holly is pulling herself together. Her ordeal allows her to examine her own life and develop her own inner strength, strength that she was not even aware she had. After gaining her own release, Holly returns a changed woman, one who is capable of standing up to the bully in her own mother and getting what she wants.

Paradise Lost
Taffy Cannon
Daniel, John & Co. Publishers
ISBN: 9781880284803
Trade Paper, 282pp

Cannon also takes us on the downward spiral of the two kidnappers. These are two men who also had it all — and should have kept it. But their own arrogance has set a trap for them. Jackson and Cole are two college buddies who think they are smarter than everyone else. But high IQs do not necessarily translate into common sense, and their attempt to pull off the perfect crime is a perfect disaster. While Holly gains strength, these two make every mistake in the book and let it all slip away. The twists and turns of their convoluted plans create the most compelling, and least palatable characters. The reason for their arrogance and eventual downfall is the best surprise in the entire novel.

In Cannon’s work, paradise is lost by some, but gained by others. In neither case is Paradise what it seems to be.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 