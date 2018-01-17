Andy Alexander: Paradise’s True Colors Come Through in Face of Disaster

The Santa Barbara community has endured two of the worst recorded disasters in modern California history, from the Thomas Rire that ignited Dec. 4, scorching 281,893 acres to the present-day Montecito mudslides that have destroyed property and ultimately taken the lives of many members of our community.

The tragic disasters have tested the resilience of the people of Santa Barbara, and the residents have responded. From clothes drives to fundraising, the community has accepted the challenges ahead as it takes steps forward to rebuild together.

The overwhelming support of victims and first responders has been astounding and is a true and honest representation of the character of those who call Santa Barbara home.

We’ve always been known as a paradise around the world for our beautiful beaches, islands and mountains.

Through these recent disasters, what we will come to be known is what really makes this town paradise — and that is the extraordinary people who call it home.

Thank you to all the responders and I will continue to pray for the people affected by this tragedy.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.