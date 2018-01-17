Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Andy Alexander: Paradise’s True Colors Come Through in Face of Disaster

By Andy Alexander | January 17, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara community has endured two of the worst recorded disasters in modern California history, from the Thomas Rire that ignited Dec. 4, scorching 281,893 acres to the present-day Montecito mudslides that have destroyed property and ultimately taken the lives of many members of our community.

The tragic disasters have tested the resilience of the people of Santa Barbara, and the residents have responded. From clothes drives to fundraising, the community has accepted the challenges ahead as it takes steps forward to rebuild together.

The overwhelming support of victims and first responders has been astounding and is a true and honest representation of the character of those who call Santa Barbara home.

We’ve always been known as a paradise around the world for our beautiful beaches, islands and mountains.

Through these recent disasters, what we will come to be known is what really makes this town paradise — and that is the extraordinary people who call it home.

Thank you to all the responders and I will continue to pray for the people affected by this tragedy.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 