Paraglider Hurt in Mishap in Rattlesnake Canyon Above Santa Barbara

A paraglider was injured Sunday afternoon in a mishap in the Rattlesnake Canyon area above Santa Barbara.

Shortly after 1 p.m., three paragliders — two men and a woman — were caught in a sudden downdraft that pushed them to the ground, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The men escaped injury, but the woman, believed to be in her mid-40s, suffered moderate injuries, he said.

County firefighters, assisted by personnel from the city of Santa Barbara and the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team, carried the injured woman in a Stokes basket about a half mile down the trail to a waiting AMR ambulance, Zaniboni said.

She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

