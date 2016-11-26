Paraglider Who Died in Crash Near La Cumbre Peak Identified as North Carolina Woman

Body of Marjorie “Marge” Variano, a former Adams School principal, was recovered from rugged canyon 1,500 feet below La Cumbre Peak

A paraglider who died Thanksgiving Day in a crash in the mountains above Santa Barbara has been identified as a 56-year-old North Carolina woman.

Marjorie “Marge” Variano, described as a veteran hang-gliding and paragliding instructor, was fatally injured when she crashed while flying with a large group of friends near La Cumbre Peak, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“When she did not arrive to the pre-designated landing area, several of the paragliders in the group began an aerial search,” Hoover said.

“At approximately 1:15 p.m., one of the paragliders spotted what appeared to be a downed paraglider ... down from La Cumbre Peak at the bottom of a cliff and called 9-1-1.”

Personnel from the sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, the county Fire Department, American Medical Response, the U.S. Forest Service and the Scounty Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit were dispatched to the scene, and eventually located Variano’s body in the late afternoon, some 1,500 feet below La Cumbre Peak.

“Given the steep terrain and fading light, it was determined the recovery effort would be too hazardous for the flight crew and SBCSAR members, and a plan was coordinated for the following morning,” Hoover said.

Crews spent more than five hours Friday traversing the rugged terrain, and setting up rope systems and technical rescue gear to recover Variano’s remains, Hoover said, adding that they were assisted by a county helicopter.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death, Hoover said.

“It should be noted that because paragliding is a self-regulated sport, the coroner’s death investigation does not encompass technical matters related to the paragliding equipment or paragliding procedures,” she added.

Questions related to paragliding should be directed to the United States Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association.

Although the Sheriff's Department identified Variano as a resident of Cornelius, N.C., she had considerable ties to the Santa Barbara area, having served as principal at Adams School from 2007 to 2009.

