Paramedic Students Selected to Receive Christopher Meadows Memorial Scholarship

Five Central California paramedic students from a five-county region have been selected as the 2014-15 Christopher Meadows Memorial Paramedic Scholarship recipients following interviews held this past Saturday at Cuesta College.

The awardees are Dustin Bury and Jonathan Nugent from NCTI in Santa Barbara, Taylor Alaimo from Foothill College in Los Altos, Danielle Vidal from WestMed College in San Jose and Natacia Garcia from Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

A record number of paramedic students from a five-county region applied for the $3,000 memorial scholarships, which is given out annually to Central California EMS workers pursuing paramedic education. The scholarship has now been awarded to 12 students over its five-year existence.

“The response this year was overwhelming, and we had an incredibly talented group of applicants, making our decision harder than usual,” said Tim Meadows, Christopher’s father and interview committee member. “It is humbling to see so many selfless individuals who have chosen such a noble profession — helping others in their darkest hour.”

About the Recipients

» Dustin Bury — Bury attends NCTI paramedic school in Santa Barbara. A native of Ojai, Dustin works as a firefighter/lead EMT for the U.S. Forest Service. His desire is to become a firefighter/paramedic.

» Jonathan Nugent — Nugent is also a student at NCTI. He hails from Granada Hills, and is a graduate of UC Davis with a degree in environmental engineering. He works as an EMT for American Medical Response in Santa Clarita.

» Taylor Alaimo — Alaimo attends Foothill College’s paramedic program. He is a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a combat medic in Afghanistan. He is from Soquel, and is inspired to continue in a career as a first responder.

» Danielle Vidal — Vidal is a native of San Jose and attends WestMed College. She is also a graduate from UC Davis, with a degree in neurobiology, physiology and behavior. After graduation, she plans to become a full-time paramedic in Santa Clara County.

» Natacia Garcia — The first to go to college in her family, Garcia attended Butte College and is enrolled in the Central Coast Paramedic Program at Cuesta College. She works for San Luis Ambulance and plans to continue in the field as a paramedic and skills trainer.

— Tim Meadows represents the Christopher Meadows Education Fund.