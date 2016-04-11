PARC Foundation Announces Afternoon of Local Wine Tasting, Art, Music to Benefit Youth Programs

The PARC Foundation’s 4th Annual Magic on the Urban Wine Trail fundraiser, presented by Mission Linen Supply, promises to be a fun-filled afternoon on Sunday, April 17, from 3-6 p.m., at the historic Carrillo Recreation Center Ballroom (100 East Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara).

Guests will enjoy wine tastings Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail wineries; “Scenes of Santa Barbara” in the PARC Gallery, featuring art from over 30 local artists including members of the Oak Group and SCAPE; live music by jazz trio L.A. Metro Combo and zany accordionist Michael Gutin; delicious food; and a great silent auction — all for a great cause.

A scrumptious selection of appetizers and desserts will served by the teens and mentor chefs of the city’s successful Teen Culinary Arts Program, which gives youth job training and teaches them about nutrition and healthy cooking, helping them to develop skills that will last a lifetime.

Proceeds from the event will support the Teen Culinary Arts Program and the Parks and Recreation Camp Scholarship Fund for under-served children.

The 2015 Magic on the Urban Wine Trail event raised enough funds to support the Culinary Art Program and helped to send 90 children to summer camps, many of them for the first time.

The list of wineries pouring at the event features 11 wineries from the Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail: Carr Vineyards & Winery, Cebada Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Jamie Slone Wines,​ Oreana Winery, Pali Wine Co., Sanford Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Silver Wines and Summerland Winery.

Registration for the event is $45 in advance (through April 16) or $60 at the door. Patron Tickets are also available for $100 and include recognition at the event, a wine-themed gift and access to the PARC Gallery pre-sale as thanks for their additional support of PARC.

Advance registration may be purchased online at parcsb.org or by calling 805.897.1946.

PARC thanks presenting sponsor Mission Linen Supply and sponsors Armstrong Associates, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Community Voice, Village Properties, Nancy Rapp, Oren’s Automotive, Rincon Broadcasting LLC, BMW Santa Barbara, Bryant & Sons, Ltd., Howard Hudson CPA, Intermezzo Bar + Café, NeoGov, Des Jardins & Haapala, Heritage Oaks Bank and Mike Richardson Realtors for their generous support of the event.

The Parks & Recreation Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the work of the City of Santa Barbara’s Parks & Recreation Department by promoting, preserving and enhancing parks, recreation programs and open space.

For more information, call Judith McCaffrey at 805.897.1946 or visit parcsb.org.

— Lesley Wiscomb is the vice president of the PARC Foundation.