PARC Foundation’s ‘Magic on the Urban Wine Trail II’ to Benefit Youth Programs

The PARC Foundation’s benefit “Magic on the Urban Wine Trail II” presented by Mission Linen Supply promises to be a fun-filled afternoon of wine tasting, magic with strolling magicians Mark Collier and Chris Ballinger, delicious food and a great silent auction.

The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 27 at the historic Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St.

Appetizers will be created and served by the teens of the city’s successful culinary arts program, which gives youth job skills and helps them to make healthy food choices before they set out on their own for college and the workplace, establishing habits that last a lifetime.

Proceeds from the event will support the Parks & Recreation camp scholarship fund for underprivileged children and the department’s youth culinary arts program.

The list of wineries pouring at the event has grown since last year’s founding event, and now includes Area 5.1 Winery, Carr Vineyards & Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards & Winery, Happy Canyon Vineyards, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Kalyra Winery, Oreana Winery, Pali Wine Co., Sanford Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Silver Wines, Summerland Winery and Whitcraft Winery.

Tickets for the event are $45 in advance or $60 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at the PARC Foundation’s website by clicking here or by calling 805.897.1946.

The Parks & Recreation Community Foundation supports the work of the City of Santa Barbara’s Parks & Recreation Department by promoting, preserving and enhancing parks, recreation programs and open space in Santa Barbara for the enjoyment, appreciation and improved quality of life for present and future generations.

PARC thanks presenting sponsor Mission Linen Supply and Montecito Bank & Trust, the Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail, Casa Magazine, Pacific Western Bank, Bryant & Sons Ltd. and MarBorg Industries for their sponsorship of the event.

For more information, call recreation programs manager Judith McCaffrey at 805.897.1946.

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.