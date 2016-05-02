Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Parent Coach Gerry Lopez to Speak at SafeLaunch Parent Power Presentation

By Janet Rowse for SafeLaunch | May 2, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.
Gerry Lopez Click to view larger
Gerry Lopez (Courtesy photo)

Gerry Lopez returns to La Cumbre Junior High School Theater in Santa Barbara at 6 p.m. May 12, 2016, to help parents create a more joyful bond with their children.

Dinner will be held from 5-6 p.m. for $4 per person, and free childcare will be available for children ages 3-12 from 5-8:30 p.m.

A father of four and a 26-year veteran prosecutor, Riverside County Supervising District Attorney Lopez has seen it all. Using his vast experience in the juvenile justice system, Lopez has created an inspirational presentation providing parents the tools they need to build positive and healthy relationships with their children while getting them ready for life.  

“This is District Attorney Gerry Lopez’s third Santa Barbara parent education event, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring him back,” said Janet Rowse, SafeLaunch president. “Gerry’s insights help parents build the foundation their children need to become confident, healthy and self-reliant adults. We’re thankful that Gerry’s colleague Deputy District Attorney Evelyn Essenwanger will be joining us again to ensure that both English and Spanish speaking parents receive top-notch presentations in their native language.”

This “Parent Power” presentation is made possible through a partnership of SafeLaunch and the Santa Barbara Unified School District, as well as sponsorship by Deckers Brands, MarBorg, Roto-Rooter Santa Barbara, G.J. Gardner Homes, Recovery Road and Paradise Cafe.

Parents will have the chance to win door prizes for fabulous local dining, hotels and family fun activities.

SafeLaunch “staycation” partner businesses include The Upham Hotel, Ramada Santa Barbara, Paradise Cafe, Beachside Bar Cafe, Finch & Fork, Glen Annie Golf Course, Land and Sea Tours, Ice in Paradise, Santa Barbara Sailing Center and Santa Barbara Zoo.

Helpful resources will be provided by AHA Santa Barbara, CALM, Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, The Mental Wellness Center and SafeLaunch.

Lopez’s talk is free to attend, but seating is limited.

Janet Rowse is the president of SafeLaunch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by parents who believe that preventing children’s exposure to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs is as important as preventing diabetes, whooping cough or any other pediatric onset disease.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 