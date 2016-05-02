Parent Coach Gerry Lopez to Speak at SafeLaunch Parent Power Presentation

Gerry Lopez returns to La Cumbre Junior High School Theater in Santa Barbara at 6 p.m. May 12, 2016, to help parents create a more joyful bond with their children.

Dinner will be held from 5-6 p.m. for $4 per person, and free childcare will be available for children ages 3-12 from 5-8:30 p.m.

A father of four and a 26-year veteran prosecutor, Riverside County Supervising District Attorney Lopez has seen it all. Using his vast experience in the juvenile justice system, Lopez has created an inspirational presentation providing parents the tools they need to build positive and healthy relationships with their children while getting them ready for life.

“This is District Attorney Gerry Lopez’s third Santa Barbara parent education event, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring him back,” said Janet Rowse, SafeLaunch president. “Gerry’s insights help parents build the foundation their children need to become confident, healthy and self-reliant adults. We’re thankful that Gerry’s colleague Deputy District Attorney Evelyn Essenwanger will be joining us again to ensure that both English and Spanish speaking parents receive top-notch presentations in their native language.”

This “Parent Power” presentation is made possible through a partnership of SafeLaunch and the Santa Barbara Unified School District, as well as sponsorship by Deckers Brands, MarBorg, Roto-Rooter Santa Barbara, G.J. Gardner Homes, Recovery Road and Paradise Cafe.

Parents will have the chance to win door prizes for fabulous local dining, hotels and family fun activities.

SafeLaunch “staycation” partner businesses include The Upham Hotel, Ramada Santa Barbara, Paradise Cafe, Beachside Bar Cafe, Finch & Fork, Glen Annie Golf Course, Land and Sea Tours, Ice in Paradise, Santa Barbara Sailing Center and Santa Barbara Zoo.

Helpful resources will be provided by AHA Santa Barbara, CALM, Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, The Mental Wellness Center and SafeLaunch.

Lopez’s talk is free to attend, but seating is limited.

— Janet Rowse is the president of SafeLaunch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by parents who believe that preventing children’s exposure to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs is as important as preventing diabetes, whooping cough or any other pediatric onset disease.