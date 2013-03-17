ParentClick Draws a Crowd at Annual Kids Expo at La Cumbre Plaza

Fifth annual celebration offers activities, resources and swag for kids of all ages

La Cumbre Plaza was packed with kids, parents and activities Saturday as ParentClick hosted its fifth annual Kids Expo in Santa Barbara.

The day started with a 5K walk/run and kids’ mile on a course around the parking lot of the outdoor mall on Outer State Street.

More than 100 exhibitors then provided entertainment, products, services and giveaways as hundreds of visitors strolled through La Cumbre Plaza’s center court. Exhibitors covered a range of topics, including education, sports, health care, fitness, exercise, sports, child care, camps and other resources.

Noozhawk was on hand to give away balloons and kids lined up to get their picture taken with Scoop, the Noozhawk mascot.

Adding to the festive atmosphere was entertainment from a succession of youth bands, theater programs and special guest singer Rachel La Commare, the 2012 Santa Barbara Teen Star.

