Parentclick Expo Offers Plethora of Programs for Kids of All Ages

Some 50 local businesses and organizations are expected at La Cumbre Plaza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, for the 13th Annual Parentclick Kids Expo with booths to educate parents about programs and activities available to families in Santa Barbara County from the newborns to teens.

At the event, which is open to all ages, parents can gather information on such things as camps, classes, health, sports, fitness, education, and nonprofit volunteer opportunities.

Kids will find a variety of free interactive activities at every table, music, games, and live performances and entertainment from acts like Lauren Cantin and Teen Star Finalists.

For more information or to register as an exhibitor, visit http://santa-barbara-ca.parentclick.com/kids-expo-registration/.

Parentclick thanks its platinum sponsor Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics and gold and silver sponsors Metropolitan Theatres, Santa Barbara Fertility Center, Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Peak 2 Pacific, Girls Inc., Valhalla, and 721 Industries.

— Tamara Ball for Parentclick Kids Expo.