After 14 Years, ParentClick Founder Rachael Ross Steidl Readies for New Challenge

Online pioneer sunsets her popular parents resource site to embark on drive to put sharper focus on families with teens

When ParentClick founder Rachael Ross Steidl launched her parents resource website in 2002, she had an infant daughter and 3-year-old twin girls.

Frustrated at the absence of a centralized place for parenting information in Santa Barbara, the mompreneur turned to the Internet and created a dynamic online community for busy parents, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Fourteen years later, Steidl’s mission has come full circle.

With her daughters now all in high school, she’s ready to tackle a new challenge, one just as vital as the first: the absence of adequate support services for parents of teenagers, and the youths themselves.

Late last month, she announced in an email to the ParentClick community that she is “sunsetting” the endeavor.

“Having teenagers made me realize we don’t have enough services for families with teens,” Steidl told Noozhawk. “So many kids these days seem to suffer from anxiety and even depression, but parents are finding that ‘the system’ is geared more toward adults.

“We need more collaboration between families, schools and our existing organizations. And I believe my experience with ParentClick is a good start.”

She’s not wrong.

Steidl was involved in several “mom groups” after her twins were born, but she noticed that everyone was doing the same research for resources like babysitters, preschools, tutoring and child-friendly activities.

“As a Santa Barbara native, I thought I had a pretty good pulse for the community, but even I felt challenged,” she said.

Her brainchild, initially called SBParent.com, was part Internet portal, part bulletin board and part community calendar. It all added up to a hit for local parents.

“Our demographic was pregnancy through kindergarten because I assumed that, as a parent, you have everything figured out by the time your kids start elementary school,” she laughed. “I was so wrong!”

Within 18 months, however, Steidl says the company was profitable. Keys to its success were her effectiveness at bringing together businesses and nonprofits — and keeping the site affordable for their advertising, sponsorships and directory listings.

It wasn’t long before people in other communities were contacting her for help in launching their own sites. Sensing another opportunity, she decided to license the ParentClick technology to them instead.

At one point, she had sold nearly two dozen site licenses in communities as far away as Hawaii and New York.

Ultimately, Steidl released each of the licensed sites so she could keep her focus local. She and ParentClick have been a high-profile presence in the community, sponsoring more than 50 events a year and hosting scores of contests, business mixers and philanthropic initiatives.

The most popular program has been the ParentClick Expo, which made its debut at Goleta Beach Park as the Mother’s Day 5K & Family Festival. After a few years, the 5K was phased out and the event found a more convenient home at La Cumbre Plaza.

Although Steidl’s family — husband Jamie, a UC Santa Barbara seismologist; twins Ashley and Whitney; and youngest daughter Emily — have all been “freely” involved in the business over the years, she says she couldn’t have run the operation without the help of her team. Former ParentClick editors Julie Sorenson and Becca Eliasen were stalwart contributors, Sorenson for seven years and Eliason for four.

ParentClick’s list of email subscribers has topped 100,000, and Steidl says she’s averaged about 500 business clients a year for the last 10 years.

Although she declined to reveal her revenue numbers, ParentClick’s longevity speaks for itself. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only “about half of all new establishments survive five years or more and about one-third survive 10 years or more.”

Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, on whose board Steidl serves, calls her a visionary digital pioneer.

“It has been inspiring to watch Rachael grow her business in an emerging industry,” she said. “She’s a pioneer in digital information and marketing, and she successfully bridged the gap between local small business and the families who make our communities so vibrant.

“She’s a persuasive advocate for small businesses, and the ParentClick business model used innovative ways to communicate to a previously underserved market.”

Steidl is open to selling her business, but is proceeding with the work of unwinding it. The website’s directory and community calendar will remain accessible through early spring, but e-Bulletins have been halted and the ParentClick Kids Expo has been postponed.

Since announcing her change of plans, Steidl has been inundated with messages of gratitude for ParentClick’s many positive impacts on families and the community.

“When I look back on what we’ve achieved, I think that’s what makes me the proudest,” she said. “We made a direct difference in people’s lives, and it was a labor I truly, truly loved.

“But now I’m eager to get started on my next adventure.”

Click here for more information about Steidl’s teen resources initiative.

