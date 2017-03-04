Parentclick Kids Expo a Learning, Activity Fair

The 12th Annual Parentclick Kids Expo featuring platinum sponsors Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics, Girls, Inc. of Santa Barbara, Cottage Health and The Learningden Preschool will be held from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at La Cumbre Plaza.

More than 60 local businesses and organizations will fill the plaza with booths meant to educate parents on the programs and activities available to families in Santa Barbara County from the newborn stage to teens.

Parents can gather information on camps, classes, health, sports, fitness, education, nonprofit volunteer opportunities and more. Kids will enjoy a variety of free interactive activities at every table, music, games, and live performances and entertainment.

To register as an exhibitor visit: http://santa-barbara-ca.parentclick.com/kids-expo-registration/[email protected], or contact [email protected]

— Kathy Kelley for Parentclick.








