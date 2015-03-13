Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

ParentClick Kids Expo & Teens to Provide Resources, Entertainment and More

By Alice Love for La Cumbre Plaza | March 13, 2015

La Cumbre Plaza will host the 11th annual ParentClick Kids Expo & Teens from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at 121 S. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

More than 100 local businesses and nonprofits will fill the plaza with booths meant to educate parents on the many programs and activities available to families in Santa Barbara from the newborn stage to teens.

Parents can gather information on camps, classes, health, sports, fitness, education, special-needs resources, nonprofit volunteer opportunities and more.

Kids will enjoy a variety of free interactive activities at every table, music, games, performances and entertainment.

In just one morning, teens can pick up applications for summer internships and volunteer programs, meet the directors and get connected to local nonprofits and businesses.

Typically, there are more than 2,000 in attendance throughout the morning at this free event

The City of Hope will be hosting a Bone Marrow Drive at the event to encourage parents to be tested.

Click here for a full list of performances and exhibitors.

ParentClick.com and La Cumbre Plaza are hosting the annual Kids Expo to bring focus to resources for families in our community — plus this year, support the Foster Parent Association by connecting businesses committed to giving special, discounts and services to foster children.

— Alice Love is a publicist representing La Cumbre Plaza.

 
