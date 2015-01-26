Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Parenting Expert/Author Dr. Wendy Mogel to Speak at Marymount

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | January 26, 2015 | 8:11 a.m.

Marymount of Santa Barbara will be welcoming internationally acclaimed clinical psychologist, parenting expert, public speaker and New York Times bestselling author Wendy Mogel, Ph.D., to its Riviera campus from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 for an inspiring and informative discussion on topics that are relevant to parents today.

Mogel
Wendy Mogel

Described by many parents as transformational, Dr. Mogel’s books Blessing of a Skinned Knee and Blessing of a B Minus are aimed at protecting and promoting self-reliance, resilience, accountability and exuberance in children.

The event, which will be free of charge to the public, is a part of Marymount’s Speaker Series designed to build positive outcomes for children through education, innovation and thought leadership. Past speakers have included Paul Tough, whose book How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity and the Hidden Power of Character became an influential bestseller, and one of the nation’s preeminent child psychologists, authors and independent school experts, Dr. Michael Thompson.

In her talk at Marymount, Dr. Mogel will address issues such as:

» Sensible safety in a nervous world: What are the risks of emotional and physical overprotection?

» How can parents help their children become stronger, more resilient and better able to handle life’s challenges?

» How can educators and parents help children navigate successfully through failure and pain?

“Dr. Wendy Mogel’s advice will resonate with today’s parents,” Marymount Head of School Andrew Wooden said. “Dr. Mogel combines practical experience that can only be earned after many years working with children and parents with the latest in social and neuroscience research. She communicates in a very human, approachable way … and with a sense of humor.”

Tuesday's event will take place on Marymount’s Riviera campus at 2130 Mission Ridge Road from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Marymount speakers series are free events, but seating is limited. To reserve, call 805.569.1811 x131 or email [email protected]. Refreshments and a light lunch will be served to attendees.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission and communications for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 