Parenting Expert/Author Dr. Wendy Mogel to Speak at Marymount

Marymount of Santa Barbara will be welcoming internationally acclaimed clinical psychologist, parenting expert, public speaker and New York Times bestselling author Wendy Mogel, Ph.D., to its Riviera campus from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 for an inspiring and informative discussion on topics that are relevant to parents today.

Described by many parents as transformational, Dr. Mogel’s books Blessing of a Skinned Knee and Blessing of a B Minus are aimed at protecting and promoting self-reliance, resilience, accountability and exuberance in children.

The event, which will be free of charge to the public, is a part of Marymount’s Speaker Series designed to build positive outcomes for children through education, innovation and thought leadership. Past speakers have included Paul Tough, whose book How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity and the Hidden Power of Character became an influential bestseller, and one of the nation’s preeminent child psychologists, authors and independent school experts, Dr. Michael Thompson.

In her talk at Marymount, Dr. Mogel will address issues such as:

» Sensible safety in a nervous world: What are the risks of emotional and physical overprotection?

» How can parents help their children become stronger, more resilient and better able to handle life’s challenges?

» How can educators and parents help children navigate successfully through failure and pain?

“Dr. Wendy Mogel’s advice will resonate with today’s parents,” Marymount Head of School Andrew Wooden said. “Dr. Mogel combines practical experience that can only be earned after many years working with children and parents with the latest in social and neuroscience research. She communicates in a very human, approachable way … and with a sense of humor.”

Tuesday's event will take place on Marymount’s Riviera campus at 2130 Mission Ridge Road from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Marymount speakers series are free events, but seating is limited. To reserve, call 805.569.1811 x131 or email [email protected]. Refreshments and a light lunch will be served to attendees.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission and communications for Marymount of Santa Barbara.